BJP-Apna Dal deal sealed in Uttar Pradesh

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Apna Dal (Sonelal), which will contest in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP president Amit Shah announced the agreement on Twitter, saying that Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel would again contest from Mirzapur.

Shah said the second seat would be finalised later after deliberations between leaders of both the parties.

With the resolve of again forming the Modi government at the Centre, the BJP and the Apna Dal (S) will contest the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh together, Shah said.

Apna Dal (S) was upset and has been expressing their apprehensions about staying in the National Democratic Alliance, but was finally convinced by the BJP for two seats.

In the 2014 general election, the Apna Dal had won two seats and the BJP had won 71 seats in UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.