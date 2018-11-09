BJP and Congress accuse Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje being outsiders respectively

New Delhi, Nov 9: The issue of outsiders is becoming big by the day in Rajasthan Assembly elections where both the main political parties are accusing each other's leaders at the helm of the party being outsiders. This time round the issue is very intensively racked up.

If the Congress is calling Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje an outsider then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is calling state Congress president Sachin Pilot an outsider. The BJP is asking the birth place of Pilot and place of his maternal grandparents. Actually both the parties have not been able to rake up any other important in Rajasthan elections. So the issue of local and outsiders is being blown up for the reason that both Vasundhara Raje and Sachin Pilot don't belong to Rajasthan originally. Raje belongs to the Scindia family of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and married to the royal family of Dholpur in Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot also does not belong to Rajasthan but his father and former Union minister had chosen Rajasthan as the place for his political activities and services. His father was a Lok Sabha member from Dousa and even her mother Rama Pilot too became MP from the same place after his death. Sachin Pilot was born in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in a Gurjar family and his ancestral village is Vaidpura in Gautam Budhdha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Sachin was member 15th Lok Sabha representing Ajmer constituency of Rajasthan and was Minister of corporate affairs in the Manmohan Singh government.

So key leaders of both the parties being outsider, the issue of outsider and insider was bound to be racked up. The BJP is accusing Pilot of being a leader parachuted in Rajasthan. BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal asked about his birthplace and his mother's place in Rajasthan. Similarly the Congress leaders are accusing Raje of being outsiders. However, sources also claimed that intra-party rivalry in both the parties too is making the issue big as both the leaders have from long been working in Rajasthan. So raking up this issue at the time of elections is just harm the chances of individuals.