  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP Anand LS seat candidate accused in post-Godhra riots

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Apr 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Anand Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, Mitesh Patel, has declared in his poll affidavit that he was an accused in a case related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

    Patel, 54, was earlier chosen by the BJP to fight against former Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki from the Anand Lok Sabha constituency of central Gujarat.

    BJP Anand LS seat candidate accused in post-Godhra riots
    Representational Image

    In his affidavit submitted to the election authorities on Tuesday, Patel mentioned that an FIR was registered against him at Vasad police station in Anand district in 2002 for engaging in arson, rioting, stone-pelting and theft, among other charges.

    Ajay Maken refuses to contest Lok Sabha elections if Cong doesn't finalise alliance with AAP

    As per the affidavit, he was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting) 149 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 436 (arson), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 380 (theft).

    Patel also mentioned that the Anand sessions court acquitted him in September 2010. The case is now pending before the Gujarat High Court as the state government filed an appeal in 2011 against his acquittal.

    As per the high court records, the Gujarat government filed an appeal against the acquittal of around 50 people, including Patel, who were acquitted by lower court in 2010.

    Patel, a prominent businessman from Anand district, is the chairman and managing director of Laxmi Protein Products Private Limited, makers of famous 'Laxmi' tur dal.

    He also owns two other firms which process and supply pulses and dals. As per his bio-data shared by the BJP, Patel is treasurer of the party's Anand unit and convener of 'Gujarat Dal Utpadak Mandal'. Patel has declared that he and his wife have movable assets worth Rs 3.48 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.22 crore.

    PTI

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat bjp godhra riots lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue