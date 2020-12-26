BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quits NDA over farm laws

No dispute regarding who will lead the govt if NDA returns in Bihar, says state BJP chief

New Delhi, Dec 26: BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday announced it is leaving the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over new farm laws.

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said while addressing a farmers'' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws.

He has been supporting the farmers' agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He had demanded that the laws be withdrawn and asked the Centre to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on farmers.

Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.