YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quits NDA over farm laws

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday announced it is leaving the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over new farm laws.

    RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal
    RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal

    "I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said while addressing a farmers'' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

    On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws.

    He has been supporting the farmers' agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He had demanded that the laws be withdrawn and asked the Centre to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on farmers.

    Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

    More NDA News

    Read more about:

    nda farmers protest

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X