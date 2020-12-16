BJP alleges foul play in West Bengal, says illegal infiltrators given voter IDs by TMC

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Dec 16: West Bengal BJP has called for the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) into the voter list draft updating process, alleging foul play by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

According to reports, the BJP has claimed that illegal infiltrators have been given voter ID cards by the TMC.

Kerala Local Body election results LIVE: Cong Mayor candidate in Kochi loses to BJP

The BJP has alleged that the EC officials are in cohorts with the TMC. The saffron party also said that illegal infiltrators have been given voter IDs by the TMC for political gains ahead of elections in the state next year.

BJP MLA from Rajarhat Newtown Sabyasachi Dutta has sent a letter to the ECI in which he talks about the voter list updating process currently underway in the state, alleging that people who are conducting the exercise on behalf of the ECI are in cohorts with the TMC and indulging in foul play.

The BJP MLA also claimed that areas close to the Bangladesh border have suddenly seen a surge in the number of others as the voter list got updated. The draft showed new names, springing the suspicion of foul play, he said.