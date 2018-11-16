BJP a history changer, name changer, but not game changer: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Nov 16: In a fresh salvo at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that the country is in danger under the Modi-led government.

"BJP is history changer, name changer, note changer, institution changer but not game changer. The country is in danger. They (BJP) project as if they have given birth to the nation but they were nowhere during independence," she said.

Also Read | Name changing spree in UP: Latest demand is for renaming Sultanpur to 'Kushpur'

Banerjee has been criticising the BJP over the Yogi Adityanath-led government's city name changing spree in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government in UP has recently changed names of Allahabad and Faizabad to Prayagraj and Ayodhya, respectively.

"Recently, I have been noticing that almost every day BJP has been changing the names of historical places and institutions unilaterally to suit their own political vested interests," she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Also Read | UP cabinet approves renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj

She said the "West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution" for changing the name of the state to Bangla, but the Union Government has remained oblivious to the sentiment of the people of the state.