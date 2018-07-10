BJD, YSR Congress support One Nation One Election

New Delhi, July 10: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress on Tuesday came out in support of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together. With the two parties favouring the concept of simultaneous polls before the Law Commission today, a total of six parties are now in favour of the idea, while nine are opposed to it.

Representatives of the two parties met the law panel today and supported the concept. On July 7 and 8, the Commission had held consultations with various parties on the issue. These two parties presented their stand today. Besides the BJD, YSR Congress and the NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal, the AIADMK, the Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti support the idea.

However, BJP ally Goa Forward Party opposed the concept as did the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Telugu Desam Party, CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block and the JD (S).

While the ruling BJP supports the concept, it has sought more time from the law panel to present its views. The main opposition Congress did not meet the Commission over the issue but it opposed the concept today at a press conference, terming the idea "constitutional perversity" and "preposterous".

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the proposal, if accepted, would hit at the very core of democracy in India as it is not just against the Constitution but will also deny the people of India the right to elect their government and representative.

Seeking to give shape to the government's concept of "one nation, one election", the Law Commission's internal working paper has recommended holding the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously but in two phases beginning 2019.

PTI