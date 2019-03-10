BJD to have 33% quota for women in allocation of LS seats: Naveen Patnaik

  • search
    Kendrapara, Mar 10: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced 33% quota for women in allocation of Lok Sabha seats for the BJD party.

    Naveen Patnaik made this big announcement during the Mission Shakti convention in Kendrapara.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

    "I am delighted to be in Kendrapara today. Here, I have announced a 33 percent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections." Assembly elections will also be held in Odisha along with the parliamentary polls. The term of the Odisha Assembly will expire on June 1

    This means BJD will field women in 7 of 21 LS seats.

    Also Read | Countdown for 2019 polls begins as EC set to announce dates at 5 pm today

    In 1992, Patnaik's father and former chief minister, Biju Patnaik, had brought women to the realm of political decision-making by providing 33-per-cent reservation for them in local bodies.

    Thirty-three per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha is a long-standing demand that hasn't been implemented due to the lack of political will.

    The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but the Lower House never voted on it. This meant that the bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

    Phase Dates States Total
    First phase April 11 Andhra (25), Arunachal (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), J&K (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), UP (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1), Lakshadweep (1) 91
    Second phase April 18 Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), UP (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1) 97
    Third phase April 23 Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (26), Goa (2), J&K (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), UP (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1), Daman and Diu (1) 115
    Fourth phase April 29 Bihar (5), J&K (1), Jharkhand (3), MP (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (14), UP (13), West Bengal (8) 71
    Fifth phase May 6 Bihar (5), J&K (2), Jharkhand (4), MP (7), Rajasthan (12), UP (14), West Bengal (7) 51
    Sixth phase May 12 Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), MP (8), UP (14), West Bengal (8), Delhi-NCR (7) 59
    Seventh phase May 19 Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), MP (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), UP (13), Himachal (4) 59
    Counting on May 23

