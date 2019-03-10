BJD to have 33% quota for women in allocation of LS seats: Naveen Patnaik

Kendrapara, Mar 10: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced 33% quota for women in allocation of Lok Sabha seats for the BJD party.

Naveen Patnaik made this big announcement during the Mission Shakti convention in Kendrapara.

"I am delighted to be in Kendrapara today. Here, I have announced a 33 percent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections." Assembly elections will also be held in Odisha along with the parliamentary polls. The term of the Odisha Assembly will expire on June 1

This means BJD will field women in 7 of 21 LS seats.

In 1992, Patnaik's father and former chief minister, Biju Patnaik, had brought women to the realm of political decision-making by providing 33-per-cent reservation for them in local bodies.

Thirty-three per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha is a long-standing demand that hasn't been implemented due to the lack of political will.

The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but the Lower House never voted on it. This meant that the bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

