BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik most popular CM in his own state: ‘India Today’ survey

New Delhi, Jan 25: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has been rated as the best performing chief minister at the state level; according to the India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) January 2021 poll.

With 51 percent of votes, Patnaik bagged the top spot, beating Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath and Uddhav Thackeray.

Of the total respondents, 41 per cent have chosen Delhi CM Kejriwal, while 39 approved of Yogi Adityanath. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tied at 35 per cent in the MOTN rankings.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat is the least performing Chief Minister in the country with only 0.41% of the people in the state approving him.

Patnaik, one of the longest serving chief ministers of the country, has stayed away from the national limelight, focused on state affairs. Patnaik, son of veteran leader Biju Patnaik, is serving as chief minister of Odisha for the fourth consecutive term.

However, Yogi Adityanath has been rated as the best performing CM at the national level. This is for the fourth time, the Chief Minister of the most politically crucial state has occupied the first spot on the best performing CMs list by securing 25 per cent of the total votes.

At the national level voting, Arvind Kejriwal has secured the second spot by getting 14 per cent of the total votes, while his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has occupied the third spot.