New Delhi, Oct 11: Minutes after the news of the ED's seizure broke, Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter and called it 'a bizarre and outlandish Provisional Attachment Order'.

Karti insisted the provisional attachment order "is not based on law or facts but on crazy conjectures".

"This is meant only to grab "headlines". The "order" will not withstand judicial scrutiny, review or appeal. Will approach the appropriate legal forum," he said.

A bizarre and outlandish ”Provisional Attachment Order” which is not based on law or facts but on crazy conjectures. This is meant only to grab ”headlines”. The ”order” will not withstand judicial scrutiny, review or appeal. Will approach the appropriate legal forum. https://t.co/g6UnJOsTIW — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) October 11, 2018

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Also Read Karti's UK cottage, tennis club and properties worth Rs 54 crore attached by ED

Cottage and house in Somerset in UK and a tennis club located in Barcelona, Spain have also been attached as part of the same order, the agency said.

Fixed Deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, kept in a bank in Chennai, in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) have also been attached, it said.

Also Read Aircel-Maxis Case: SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

The assets are in the name of Karti and ASCPL, the firm allegedly linked to him, it said.

"The attached assets collectively amount to Rs 54 crore," it said.

The ED had registered a PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.