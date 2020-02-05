Bizarre! Kerala flat turns into bar, as water taps serve liquor

  • search
    Thrissur, Feb 05: Bizarre! A resident of Solomon's Avenue Flat in Kerala's Thrissur district was astonished and shocked after their houses turned into overnight pubs as the water taps installed in their homes served them the liquor they hadn't ordered.

    According to Manorama online report, over 18 families were affected by the taps flowing with tap water mixed alcohol.

    Representational Image

    During the inspection, the residents find out the negligence of the excise department, whose recent effort to destroy seized liquor had created the mess.

    According to the report, six years ago a bar named "Rachana", located near the residence, was charged with illegally storing 6,000 litres of liquor. The excise officials intervened, later the court asked the officers to get rid of the illegal liquor.

    The sleuths took six hours to dispose of the illegal liquor. The officials disposed it by digging a pit on the premises of the bar and emptied one bottle after another.

    Gradually, the alcohol had slowly seeped into the soil and mixed with the water. Later, the alcohol-water was pumped to tanks. And it led to the comedy of errors.

    However, the irked residents have approached the Chalakudy municipal secretary and health department to take action against the excise officials.

    kerala flat bar liquor thrissur

