Bizarre! Kerala flat turns into bar, as water taps serve liquor

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thrissur, Feb 05: Bizarre! A resident of Solomon's Avenue Flat in Kerala's Thrissur district was in astonished and shocked after their houses turned into overnight pubs as the water taps installed in their homes served them the liquor they hadn't ordered.

According to manoramaonline report, over 18 families were affected by the taps flowing with tap water mixed alcohol.

During the inspection, the residents find out negligence of the excise department, whose recent effort to destroy seized liquor had created the mess.

According to the report, six years ago when a bar named "Rachana", located near the residence, was charged with illegally storing 6,000 litres of liquor. The excise officials intervened, later the court asked the officers to get rid of the illegal liquor.

'No case of love jihad in Kerala’: Centre tells Parliament

The sleuths took six hours to dispose the illegal liquor. The officials disposed it by digging a pit on the premises of the bar and emptied one bottle after another.

Gradually, the alcohol had slowly seeped into the soil and mixed with the water. Later, the alcohol-water was pumped to tanks. And it led to the comedy of errors.

However, the irked residents have approached the Chalakudy municipal secretary and health department to take action against the excise officials.