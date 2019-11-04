Bizarre! Egg challenge claims UP man's life

  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
    Lucknow, Nov 04: An unusual incident took place in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where an egg challenge cost a man dear leading to pay with his life, police said on Monday.

    42-years-old deceased Subhash Yadav died due to an egg challenge.

    Representational image

    Yadav accompanied by his friend went to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly they had an argument that triggered a challenge between them, both challenged of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

    Yadav immediately accepted the challenge and started eating eggs. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

    The locals rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. However, he died hours later.

    According to the police, the doctors who attended Yadav has claimed that he died due to over-eating, and his family members also refused to comment anything on the incident.

    Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
