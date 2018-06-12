English

Bitcoin scam: No evidence found against Raj Kundra

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    No concrete evidence has been found against Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Crypto Currency fraud case.

    Raj kundra
    Raj Kundra

    On Monday, the cyber cell filed a 4,000-page supplementary chargesheet in the court of special judge (MPID Act) R N Sardesai against nine accused, pegging the value of the fraud in the Dattawadi case at Rs 4 crore.

    "The case is separately investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well," she said.

    Earlier on June 5, Kundra was summoned by the ED in connection with the said scam.

    It is however unclear at the moment whether Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, played a role or was a victim in the ₹2,000 crore scam, said an ED official.

    Kundra's name turned up in the report following alleged links with Bitcoin scamster Amit Bhardwaj. Kundra was questioned in the ED's Mumbai branch.

    Two businessmen, Pune-based Amit Bharadwaj and his brother Vivek Bharadwaj who are directors of GainBitcoin company, cheated more than 8,000 people through a crypto-currency scheme.

    The ED had last month had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against GainBitcoin, Amit Bhardwaj and eight others. This was based on an FIR by Maharashtra police.

    The investigation into the FIR filed by the Maharashtra police is being led by the crime branch under the Maharashtra Public Interest Depositors Act, the Chit Funds Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

    OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

    Read more about:

    raj kundra

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue