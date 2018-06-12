Bitcoin scam: No evidence found against Raj Kundra

No concrete evidence has been found against Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Crypto Currency fraud case.

On Monday, the cyber cell filed a 4,000-page supplementary chargesheet in the court of special judge (MPID Act) R N Sardesai against nine accused, pegging the value of the fraud in the Dattawadi case at Rs 4 crore.

"The case is separately investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well," she said.

Earlier on June 5, Kundra was summoned by the ED in connection with the said scam.

It is however unclear at the moment whether Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, played a role or was a victim in the ₹2,000 crore scam, said an ED official.

Kundra's name turned up in the report following alleged links with Bitcoin scamster Amit Bhardwaj. Kundra was questioned in the ED's Mumbai branch.

Two businessmen, Pune-based Amit Bharadwaj and his brother Vivek Bharadwaj who are directors of GainBitcoin company, cheated more than 8,000 people through a crypto-currency scheme.

The ED had last month had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against GainBitcoin, Amit Bhardwaj and eight others. This was based on an FIR by Maharashtra police.

The investigation into the FIR filed by the Maharashtra police is being led by the crime branch under the Maharashtra Public Interest Depositors Act, the Chit Funds Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

