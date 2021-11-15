Bitcoin scam: CM Bommai accuses Cong of playing politics

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has continued to ask Congress to give documents to investigating agencies over the alleged bitcoin scam while slamming the opposition party of playing politics over a non-issue.

"You should ask them (Congress) the question, what I have said is, if there is any document, give it to the ED or to the police, it will be taken seriously. I have already said that if there is any truth, it will be investigated," PTI quotes Bommai as saying to a question on the bitcoin issue.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP CM said, that Congress wants to "keep the non-issue alive, and it is nothing but politics". "There is no question of setting any narrative, there is no story, so how can you set a narrative there," he added.

In the last couple of days, Congress has intensified the attack on the ruling BJP and accused the party of protecting politically influential people involved in the scam. It was all started after the CCB officials seized bitcoins worth Rs nine crore from a city-based hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is also accused of hacking into government portals, sourcing drugs through the darknet, and paying for it through cryptocurrency.

Congress leaders have alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders, their family members and senior officials in the scam, and have accused the government of trying to cover up.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the scam is big but the cover-up is much bigger. He tweeted, "Bitcoin Scam is big. But Bitcoin Scam Cover-up is much bigger. Because it has to cover up someone's fake big ego."

However, the BJP in its counter alleged involvement of Congress leaders in the scam. PTI

