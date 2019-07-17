  • search
    Biswa Bhusan Harichandran replaces Narasimhan as Andhra Pradesh Governor

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: Biswa Bhusan Harichandran, a veteran BJP leader and former MP from Odisha was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

    On the other hand the President of India appointed Anusuiya Uikey, the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

    Biswa Bhusan Harichandran
    Biswa Bhusan Harichandran

    "The President of India is pleased to make the appointments of Anusuiya Uikey as Governor of Chhattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as Governor of Andhra Pradesh," an official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

    Harichandran will replace E S L Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Telangana. Uikey on the other hand will replace Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional charge of Chhattisgarh. Patel was giving additional charge following the death of Balram Das Tandon last year.

    Key take-aways from Jagan Mohan Reddy's first budget

    Uikey was an MLA from Madhya Pradesh and had also served as a member of the National Commission for Women. She was elated to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and was part of several parliamentary standing committees.

    Harichandran on the other hand was a Jana Sangh leader and also became the state BJP president in Odisha. He had also served as the law minister in the state.

