Bishop KA William rubbishes allegations of sexual misconduct, corruption made by 37 Mysuru priests

Mysuru, Nov 7: Mysuru Bishop KA Willam rubbished all the allegations levelled against him, and said that it was done with ulterior motives to malign his image as he is the head of the Catholic.

On being accused of corruption and sexual assault by priests, Mysuru Bishop KA Willam said,''The allegations are baseless, I have not misused money. Also, the allegation made by the lady is nothing but baseless. I am ready to face them legally and I am ready for investigation.''

According to the reports, the letter to Pope Francis, who is the Vicar of the Catholic faith at the Vatican, written by the Thirty-seven Catholic priests from different parishes in Mysuru accused Bishop William of marrying a woman, who works as a staff in ODP, Mysuru. The Bishop has also been accused of practising factionalism and favouritism. The letter also accused Bishop William over parenthood, sexual liaisons and corruption.

In another instance, as described in the letter, the priests allege Bishop William was also once caught in bed with a woman clerk-accountant in a room at the Bishop House by his workers.

"It is naked truth that the ladies who were working under him and cooperated sexually to him, have been given luxuries of the life by providing all amenities including multi-storied-buildings and job opportunities in the diocesan institutions," the priests expressed in their letter.

The letter to the Pope also highlighted the illegal land dealings carried out by Bishop William allegedly for kickbacks. These properties are currently under litigation.

Bishop KA William has however denied all these allegations categorically. "The allegations are false and I feel sorry for the accusers, because without even contacting me or trying to know the truth they have published this in the media. We could have avoided this damage by having a discussion," he said.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed at the Lashkar police station in Mysuru on November 5 by AOCC member Robert Rosario against the Bishop on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, intimidation, land grabbing, criminal conspiracy, and attempt to murder. The FIR is yet to be filed, and an investigation is ongoing. It is to be noted that Robert has had a case against him previously for spreading communal hatred during the assembly elections in May.