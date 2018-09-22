Kerala: Bishop Franco Mulakkal leaves for court

Kottayam, Sep 22: Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal left for the court on Saturday a day after his arrest. A criminal intimidation charge filed against the Bishop.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was hospitalised on Friday evening after he complained of chest pain when he was being taken to Kottayam Police club from the Crime Branch office in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam district.

Bishop Mulakkal, who is accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, was discharged later. Mulakkal's medical check-up was done at the Government Taluk Hospital in Thrippunithura Friday night, immediately after his arrest.

The police will present the Bishop before the court today.

A day before Pope Francis temporarily relieved Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of his pastoral responsibilities, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI). Mulakkal had on September 16 written to the Pope offering to "step aside temporarily" as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council spokesman Fr Varghese Vallikkattu said.

The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016, allegations denied by the clergyman who has pleaded innocence

More details awaited.