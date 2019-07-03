  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passes away

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, July 3: The Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passed away on Wednesday. He was 98.

    Born on 12 January 1921, the nonagenarian industrialist was the chairman of the Krishnarpan Charity Trust, BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology (BKBIET) and various educational trusts and institutes.

    Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passes away
    Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla from Twitter

    He was the youngest son of industrialist and philanthropist Ghanshyam Das Birla. He started associating with a large number of companies at the age of 15 and subsequently became the chairman of Kesoram Industries.

    Birla is survived by his daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan. Son Aditya Vikram Birla died in October 1995. A legend by his own right, Basant Kumar leaves behind him several listed companies as well as unlisted closely-held companies.

    Basant Kumar Birla was also a patron of some 25 educational institutions sprawling all over the country: from BITS in Pilani, Rajasthan and the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Science to the B K Birla Centre for Education in Pune, the Birla Institute of Management Technology in Delhi, the GD Memorial School for Boys at Ranikhet or the very well known Ashok Hall Girls' High School in Kolkata. The group also runs some seven to eight charitable trusts.

    More BIRLA News

    Read more about:

    birla passes away

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue