Bird menace due to garbage threatens safety of Rafale: IAF to Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 02: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has requested Haryana government to address garbage disposal method around Ambala Air Force Station that is leading to bird menace, which threatens safety of newly inducted Rafale aircraft.

"Air Force Station Ambala has very high concentration of birds and this has potential to cause very serious damage to the aircraft in case of collision," the demi-official letter reads written by the Director-General Inspection and Safety of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, addressing Keshni Anand Arora, Chief Secretary, Haryana.

"Air Force Station Ambala has very high concentration of birds and this has the potential to cause very serious damage to the aircraft in case of a collision. Bird activity over the airfield is related to the presence of garbage in the area around."

"Several measures have been recommended to reduce the same and Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Ambala has met Joint Commissioner and Additional Municipal Commissioner of Ambala through Aerodrome Environment Management Committee meetings conducted on 24 Jan 2019, 10 July 2019 and 24 Jan 2020," the letter also states.

The letter read, it is necessary that large and small birds are kept away from the airfield to protect the fighter aircraft.

The IAF has sought the immediate implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) scheme to reduce the activity of large birds in the aerodrome zone of 10 km around Ambala airfield.

"This would involve instituting of littering penalty, improvement in garbage collection and setting up of a suitable SWM plant at a suitable distance from the airfield," the letter states.

IAF also asked for prohibition and control of pigeon breeding activity around the air force station.

Notably, the official induction ceremony for the Rafale aircraft will be held this month in Ambala where the Defence Ministers of India and France are expected to be present.