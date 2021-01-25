YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bird flu scare: Six rosy starlings found dead in Rajkot

    By
    |

    Rajkot, Jan 25: As many as six rosy starlings were found dead at Jilla Garden, located on the bank of river Aji, in Rajkot city on Sunday, raising bird flu fears. It is reportedly said that the birds were found dead in the garden in the morning following which an animal husbandry department team rushed to the spot.

    bird flu

    "By the time, we reached the spot, all the birds had died. We have sent samples of two birds to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and handed over the carcasses of the remaining birds to the forest department," Dr KU Khanpara, the deputy director of animal husbandry, Rajkot district, said.

    After 15 hours of talks, India says onus on China to pull back at friction points

    This is second incident of mass mortality of scheduled birds in Rakot district in recent weeks. On January 10, as many as 15 red-wattled lapwings were found dead on Bhadar riverbank at Shivrajgadh village in Gondal taluka.

    "However, those lapwings had tested negative for bird flu. It is difficult to comment about the cause of deaths of the rosy starlings that were found dead in the city Sunday until reports of their tests are available," Dr Khanpara said.

    Bird flu was confirmed in Gir Somnath Friday. The avian influenza was confirmed in Junagadh early this month.

    More BIRD FLU News

    Read more about:

    bird flu rajkot deaths

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X