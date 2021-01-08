YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bird flu outbreak: Dakshina Kannada district authorities ban supply of poultry from Kerala

    By
    |

    Mangaluru, Jan 8: In view of the spread of bird flu in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has banned the transportation of poultry from the state.

    Bird flu outbreak: Dakshina Kannada district authorities ban supply of poultry from Kerala
    A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, led by Dr Ruchi Jain visit a bird flu affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district. PTI

    In a notification, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra also directed that vehicles taking poultry from the district to Kerala should be disinfected while re-entering the district after offloading.

    He said the precautionary measure is essential since bird flu (H5N8) is being reported in Kerala.

    Bird flu outbreak: Centre asks all states to be prepared for any eventuality

    The departments of health and animal husbandry have taken adequate measures and there is no need for people here to panic, he said.

    Rajendra instructed managements of poultry farms to be vigilant and ensure cleanliness in their premises.

      Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'Indians to get vaccine in the next few days' | Oneindia News

      Veterinarians have been directed to regularly visit poultry farms in their areas.

      He also asked people to inform veterinary officials in case of unnatural deaths of chicken and other birds.

      More BIRD FLU News

      Read more about:

      bird flu banned

      Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 13:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X