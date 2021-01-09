Bird flu: More than 150 crows found dead in Jammu; Samples sent for testing

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 09: More than 150 crows were found dead in three districts of the Jammu region triggering a bird flu scare and samples have been sent for testing to a wildlife lab in Punjab, officials has said. According to reports, the bird deaths have been reported from Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri districts since Thursday.

Several wildlife teams and animal husbandry departments visited the spot, collected samples and burnt the carcasses. The samples have been sent to the wildlife laboratory in Punjab's Jalandhar for testing, they said.

On Friday, the Centre said bird flu has been confirmed so far in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, and asked these six states to contain the disease as per the action plan.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has imposed a ban on the import of live birds and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into the Union Territory till January 14.