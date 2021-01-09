Bird flu: Delhi closes Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, bans import of live birds

Odisha govt gives nod to consume poultry products as State records no bird flu cases

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare.

Noting that there is no confirmed case of avian influenza in Delhi so far, the chief minister said samples have been sent to Jalandhar laboratory.

"There is no confirmed case of bird flu in Delhi so far. We have sent around 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by day after tomorrow. The Delhi government will take the necessary decision based on reports," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"The import of live birds is being banned in Delhi. The Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days," he added.