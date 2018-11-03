  • search

"Bird Droppings" or Congress values "Dropping"?

By Smriti Pathak
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bird Droppings or Congress values Dropping?

    Click here for Cartoon Gallery

    Read more about:

    divya spandana statue of unity congress social media daily cartoon satish acharya

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue