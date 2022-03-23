Birbhum Violence: PM Modi assures all help to Bengal govt to take action against culprits

Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC says \"truth must come out\", asks state to produce status report

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned Birbhum violence incident and assured the West Bengal government that whatever help it wants will be provided to take strict action against the culprits.

PM Modi said the Central Government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice. He said he hoped the state would take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

"I express my condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal. "I hope that the state government will definitely ensure that those who have committed such heinous crimes are punished," PM Modi said.

"I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals. The centre would extend all sorts of help to the state government to ensure the culprits are booked," he said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has asserted that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence.

Violence had erupted this week in which 8 people including six women and two children were charred to death. We condemn the incident and won't spare anyone involved. Will take strong action, she further added.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal's Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder.

The court asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

Eight people, including three women and two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.