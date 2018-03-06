Biplab Kumar Deb is the next Tripura CM, Jishnu Deb Burman his deputy

Biplab Kumar Deb appointed as the next chief minister of Tripura, while Jishnu Deb Burman will be his deputy, the BJP announced on Tuesday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday made the announcement and said, "Biplab Kumar Deb to be the chief ministerial candidate for Tripura."

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Friday at the Swami Vivekananada Maidan in the of Agartala. It is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Who is Biplab Kumar Deb?

Debu was a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and previously campaigned in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Born in Akraban, Udaipur in Gomoti District of Tripura, Biplab was in the national capital for 15 years.

He used to work as a gym instructor in Delhi, before he was asked to take charge of the state unit of the party in 2016.

He has the backing of the central leadership, as they think of him as one of their own and not an 'opportunist' politician who moves from ship to ship.

The BJP stunned the Left, in power in Tripura for the last 25 years, winning 43 of the state's 60 seats along with a regional partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in assembly elections, results for which were announced on Saturday. The BJP has won 35 seats on its own, well over the 31 it needed for a majority. It had won no seat five years ago.

OneIndia News

