Tripura: Biplab Deb takes oath as BJP’s first CM, Modi, Manik Sarkar in attendance

Biplab Kumar Deb, the 48-year-old Tripura BJP president, took oath as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state, ushering in the first BJP government in the northeastern state.

Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief N C Debbarma.

He joins the ranks of young chief ministers of the country along with Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) and the newly-elected Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, L K Advani, Rajnath Singh and three chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in the northeastern region and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar attended the event.

#Agartala: Former CM of Tripura Manik Sarkar, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi & HM Rajnath Singh at the swearing in ceremony of Biplab Deb & others. pic.twitter.com/X0C5xRmChk — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

Agartala: Jishnu Dev Burman takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of #Tripura pic.twitter.com/BQ7VTDv96N — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

The sprawling Assam Rifles ground hosted the grand swearing-in function. Giant posters bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah dominate the landscape in Agartala as slender palm trees swung in the air. From the airport to the venue, BJP flags lined up both sides of the street, as party workers wearing saffron celebrated in the streets.

"A 100-ft-long stage was erected for the big function. This is a big day for us as it marks a political transition for the state.

The victory has been made possible by the development work of Modiji that has inspired our workers in Tripura to work for a change," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told PTI here.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the rise of the BJP in Tripura also shows the "fall of the Left" in the country.

"Red has been replaced (with saffron) in Tripura. Left is losing its ideology in the country and its support base is eroding. The new government firmed here is an endorsement of the vision of Modiji and the popularity that he enjoys," he said.

"I have come from one end of the country to the other for the ceremony, passing by many BJP states. Change will happen more as we progress ahead," he added.

The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combines swept to power in the state last week, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPM-led Left Front.

Who is Biplab Kumar Deb?

The BJP had bagged 35 seats and the IPFT eight in the 60-member House.

Forty-eight-year-old Deb had met Governor Tathagata Roy on March 6 to stake claim to form the government.

