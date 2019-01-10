  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bipin Rawat suggests SC order on decriminalising gay sex may not be implemented in Army

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat Thursday suggested that the Supreme Court verdict on decriminalisation of gay sex may not be implemented in the Army. Gen Rawat, during his annual press conference, said such actions are forbidden in the Army.

    Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. File photo
    Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. File photo

    At the same time, he added that the Army is not above the law."We will not allow this to happen in the Army," he said.

    Also read: India should talk to Taliban, if others are doing so: Bipin Rawat

    In what was hailed as a historic move, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court last September unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality. When asked about the court ruling on adultery, he said the Army is conservative.

    "We can't allow it to perpetrate into the Army," the Army chief said. Last year, the Supreme Court had struck down a colonial-era anti-adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional, dented the individuality of women and treated them as "chattel of husbands".

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat indian army criminalisation of gay sex homosexuality

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue