Bipin Rawat refuses to comment on ex-Army officer's remark on surgical strike

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 8: Army Chief Bipin Rawat refused to comment on General (retired) DS Hooda's remark on surgical strike across the LoC, saying the 'These are individual person's perceptions'.

Bipin Rawat, said, "These are individual person's perceptions so let's not comment on them. He was one of the main persons involved in conduct of these operations so I respect his words very much."

Also, GOC Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh did not comment on the General (retired) DS Hooda's remark. He said, "Surgical strike is one of the options available to Army. It had a positive effect on country, we have been able to curb terrorism to a great extent."

Two years after the surgical strike carried out by the Army across the Line of Control, Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda Friday said it was natural to have an initial euphoria over the success but the constant hype around the operation was unwarranted. Gen Hooda was the Northern Army commander when the surgical strike were carried out on September 29, 2016 across the LoC as a response to a terrorist attack in Uri earlier that month.

Bulandshahr violence:

When asked if there is any update on Army soldier Jitendra Malik, a suspect in Bulandshahr violence, he said, " If there is some evidence and police feels that they suspect him, then we will produce him before them. We will fully cooperate with police."