BIMSTEC leaders invited for Modi's swearing-in

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday would be attended by leaders from the BIMSTEC member states. Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony on May 30, MEA statement said.

MEA said this is in line with Government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven nations of South Asia and South East Asia. The BIMSTEC member states are: Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and India.

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited," the MEA statement said.

In 2014, PM Modi had invited all SAARC leaders for his swearing-in ceremony.

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday designated Modi as the next Prime Minister and asked him to form the new government.

The NDA has a strength of 353 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha out of which the BJP has a majority of 303 MPs.