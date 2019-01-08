Bill to grant 10% quota to upper castes tabled in Lok Sabha

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 8:   Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot tabled the bill for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper caste sections in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the last day of the winter session. The Centre has extended the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha by a day to pass important legislation.

    Parliament of India. File photo

    However, the revised list of business for the Lok Sabha does not have the constitutional amendment for 10% quota listed, as is the norm for the working of the House.

    The Union cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal for amendments in the Constitution to set aside a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education for economically backward sections.

    The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Tuesday, as it seeks to push for the passage of a bill to provide 10 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for economically weaker sections in the general category.

    The bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the support of two-thirds of members is necessary for its passage. The Congress had on Saturday issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

