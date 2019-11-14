Bill on Ayodhya Temple Trust likely to be tabled in Parliament

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: A bill which would give legislative backing to the Trust which would oversee the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya will soon be introduced in Parliament.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament set to commence in December.

The Supreme Court in its recent order while clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple had ordered that a Trust be set up in three months time.

Centre starts setting up trust for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

The Supreme Court said that the Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of the judgment, formulate a scheme, under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up of trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6, the Bench further held.

The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court had said while delivering its verdict on Saturday.

According to the order, the land would be handed over to the Board of Trustees. According to the Act, the centre has the power to appoint a trust or a body for managing the 60.70 acre land that surrounds the 2.77 acres of land that was in dispute.