Bikaner land scam: ED attaches Rs 4.62 cr worth assets of Vadra's company

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 15: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crores of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality and others in connection with Bikaner land scam case, reported ANI.

Vadra was grilled on Tuesday (February 12) along with his 75-year-old mother, Maureen, in connection with the probe into an alleged land scam in Bikaner.

Vadra on Saturday (February 9) appeared before the ED for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

Vadra was asked by the Rajasthan high court to cooperate with the agency. The Rajasthan high court had earlier asked him and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it, seeking directions that no coercive action is taken against them by the ED.

The ED had registered a case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Rajasthan police after the Bikaner tehsildar complained about alleged forgery in land allotment. It is understood that the agency wanted to question him on the operations of Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, allegedly linked to him, which purchased land in the area.