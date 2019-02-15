  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Top news of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bikaner land scam: ED attaches Rs 4.62 cr worth assets of Vadra's company

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crores of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality and others in connection with Bikaner land scam case, reported ANI.

    Vadra was grilled on Tuesday (February 12) along with his 75-year-old mother, Maureen, in connection with the probe into an alleged land scam in Bikaner.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    Vadra on Saturday (February 9) appeared before the ED for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

    [Robert Vadra grilled by ED for third time in money laundering case]

    Vadra was asked by the Rajasthan high court to cooperate with the agency. The Rajasthan high court had earlier asked him and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it, seeking directions that no coercive action is taken against them by the ED.

    [Bikaner land scam: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Jaipur to be with Robert Vadra, Maureen Vadra]

    The ED had registered a case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Rajasthan police after the Bikaner tehsildar complained about alleged forgery in land allotment. It is understood that the agency wanted to question him on the operations of Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, allegedly linked to him, which purchased land in the area.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue