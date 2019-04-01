  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar voter feels government failed in providing electricity

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Bihar voter has said that the government has performed poorly in the electricity sector. However the top priority of the voter remains employment and drinking water says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Bihar voter feels government failed in providing electricity

    Highlights:

    The Bihar Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (49.95%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (41.43%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (39.09%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Bihar.

    Jobs top concern, political parties least trusted says survey

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.05 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.08) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.10) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Bihar, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (50%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (48%) and Agriculture Loan Availability (42%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.06 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.08) and Agriculture Loan Availability (1.91) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Electricity for Agriculture (1.93) and Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (1.99).

    For the urban voters in Bihar, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (47%), Drinking Water (46%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43%).

    AP voter seeks better employment opportuniteis

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.97 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.12) and Better Healthcare (1.97) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Traffic Congestion (1.91) and Electricity for Domestic Use (1.98).

    More JOBS News

    Read more about:

    jobs survey voters lok sabha elections 2019 bihar

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue