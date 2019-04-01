Bihar voter feels government failed in providing electricity

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The Bihar voter has said that the government has performed poorly in the electricity sector. However the top priority of the voter remains employment and drinking water says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Highlights:

The Bihar Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (49.95%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (41.43%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (39.09%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Bihar.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.05 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.08) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.10) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Bihar, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (50%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (48%) and Agriculture Loan Availability (42%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.06 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.08) and Agriculture Loan Availability (1.91) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Electricity for Agriculture (1.93) and Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (1.99).

For the urban voters in Bihar, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (47%), Drinking Water (46%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.97 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.12) and Better Healthcare (1.97) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Traffic Congestion (1.91) and Electricity for Domestic Use (1.98).