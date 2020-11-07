Bihar to witness nail-biting fight, says ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2020

Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar’s next CM says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

New Delhi, Nov 07: In what comes as twist in the recent Bihar assembly elections, a survey from the ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2020 has said that Bihar is all set for a cliffhanger or a hung assembly.

According to the ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2020, NDA is predicted to win seats in the range between 104-128 in the 243-member assembly while the Grand Alliance led by RJD is tipped to win 108-131 seats.

It also said that RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. The survey also revealed that Chirag Paswan-led LJP and other parties may not have bearings on the result.