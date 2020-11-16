Bihar swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: RJD to boycott oath-taking of Nitish Kumar
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time. On Sunday, the NDA unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
3:52 PM, 16 Nov
Reportedly, Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, and Sheela Mandal from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Rampreet Paswan are among the 14 ministers being inducted in Nitish Kumar's new cabinet today.
3:40 PM, 16 Nov
The NDA has worked out a formula for the allocation of ministerial berths such as two posts for every seven assembly seats won by each ally.
3:36 PM, 16 Nov
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the party office in Patna.
3:35 PM, 16 Nov
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party office in Patna. He is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar.
3:34 PM, 16 Nov
On the other hand, the BJP, Tarkishore Prasad will take over as the deputy chief minister. He had said that in all likelihood he would be taking oath on Monday. I will be working as the deputy CM in the new government, he told reporters.
3:25 PM, 16 Nov
Not just RJD but Congress and CPIML -- the two other Mahagathbandhan alliance partners -- have also said that they will boycott Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony.
3:24 PM, 16 Nov
The names of former minister Nand Kishore Yadav and ex-deputy speaker, Amarendra Pratap Singh are the names doing the rounds for the post of Speaker. The post of Speaker will be with the BJP.
3:13 PM, 16 Nov
Shreyashi Singh, a national level shooting champion, who won on a BJP ticket from the Jamui seat is one of the names doing the rounds for a ministerial berth. From the JD(U) quota, Sunil Kumar, a former director general of police is likely to make the cut too.
3:12 PM, 16 Nov
"Earlier he used to become Chief Minister by betrayal, this time he cannot be called CM...Nitish Kumar is born out of the rape and robbery of people's mandate by BJP," says RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh on boycotting the CM swearing-in ceremony.
3:11 PM, 16 Nov
There is speculation that 14 newly elected lawmakers from the JD(U) and BJP could take oath. One MLA each from the HAM (S) and VIP could also take oath.
3:06 PM, 16 Nov
The suspense with regard to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, but it could be expected that the Chief Minister would have a blend of young and old faces.
2:49 PM, 16 Nov
The BJP is likely to have the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
2:15 PM, 16 Nov
"The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order," the RJD alleged in a tweet.
1:06 PM, 16 Nov
RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party.
12:22 PM, 16 Nov
The BJP is likely to have two deputy chief ministers and also the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
11:26 AM, 16 Nov
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar to be held in Patna today.
11:06 AM, 16 Nov
It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations: BJP leader Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today
10:47 AM, 16 Nov
There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarkishore Prasad
10:39 AM, 16 Nov
Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the HAM has made it clear that since he has already served as chief minister he won't take up any ministerial assignment.
10:33 AM, 16 Nov
Since, two pre-poll constituents HAM and VIP have won four seats each, pushing the NDA's tally past the magic figure of 122, there will be representation from them in the cabinet this time.
10:27 AM, 16 Nov
A total of 24 ministers of the previous cabinet had contested the polls and 10 of them, both from both the JD(U) and the BJP, lost.
10:22 AM, 16 Nov
With the BJP emerging as the largest party in the NDA with 74 MLAs and the JD(U)'s tally going down to 43 from 71, it would be interesting to see if the saffron party, which has sacrificed the post of the chief minister in honour of its pre-poll promise, will insist on having a larger share in the cabinet.
10:12 AM, 16 Nov
The outgoing Bihar government had a total of 30 ministers, including Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Among them 18 were from the JD(U) and the rest 12 from the BJP.
10:10 AM, 16 Nov
It will be interesting to see who all from the four NDA constituents -- the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) form the state cabinet.
9:48 AM, 16 Nov
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna today.
9:47 AM, 16 Nov
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) Chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar in Patna, today.
9:46 AM, 16 Nov
Apart from Nitish Kumar, 8-10 senior ministers may take oath of office along with him. The rest will be finalised later.
9:45 AM, 16 Nov
Hectic parleys are on in the NDA to decide how the new cabinet will look like as BJP has emerged as the ‘big brother’, changing the equations.
9:24 AM, 16 Nov
"You will come to know about it at an appropriate time", said Singh even as Modi himself dropped ample hints about the happenings within the party.
9:24 AM, 16 Nov
Rajnath Singh, a former BJP national president, who was accompanied by Sushil Kumar Modi for most part of his day-long visit, however ducked queries about who would be the new Deputy CM.
READ MORE
9:01 AM, 16 Nov
There are strong indications that Sushil Modi, who has been deputy chief minister since 2005 and is known to share excellent rapport with Kumar, may be retained.
9:01 AM, 16 Nov
However, Prem Kumar said, "I have not been staking any claim. We are all committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making Bihar Atmanirbhar. NDA leaders will amicably decide who should be the leader and the deputy leader.
9:02 AM, 16 Nov
Names of eight-term MLA from Gaya town Prem Kumar and that of Kameshwar Choupal, a Dalit MLC who had laid the foundation stone for the temple at Ayodhya in the 1990s, are also doing the rounds for the post in the political circles.
9:02 AM, 16 Nov
There is some suspense whether Sushil Kumar Modi will continue as deputy chief minister or if the saffron party would choose a new face.
9:02 AM, 16 Nov
Nitish Kuma to take oath at 11.30 am today.
9:08 AM, 16 Nov
BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar’s Katihar, might replace Sushil Modi as his deputy.
9:24 AM, 16 Nov
Rajnath Singh, a former BJP national president, who was accompanied by Sushil Kumar Modi for most part of his day-long visit, however ducked queries about who would be the new Deputy CM.
9:24 AM, 16 Nov
"You will come to know about it at an appropriate time", said Singh even as Modi himself dropped ample hints about the happenings within the party.
9:45 AM, 16 Nov
Hectic parleys are on in the NDA to decide how the new cabinet will look like as BJP has emerged as the ‘big brother’, changing the equations.
9:46 AM, 16 Nov
Apart from Nitish Kumar, 8-10 senior ministers may take oath of office along with him. The rest will be finalised later.
9:47 AM, 16 Nov
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) Chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar in Patna, today.
9:48 AM, 16 Nov
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna today.
10:10 AM, 16 Nov
It will be interesting to see who all from the four NDA constituents -- the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) form the state cabinet.
10:12 AM, 16 Nov
The outgoing Bihar government had a total of 30 ministers, including Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Among them 18 were from the JD(U) and the rest 12 from the BJP.
10:22 AM, 16 Nov
With the BJP emerging as the largest party in the NDA with 74 MLAs and the JD(U)'s tally going down to 43 from 71, it would be interesting to see if the saffron party, which has sacrificed the post of the chief minister in honour of its pre-poll promise, will insist on having a larger share in the cabinet.
10:27 AM, 16 Nov
A total of 24 ministers of the previous cabinet had contested the polls and 10 of them, both from both the JD(U) and the BJP, lost.
10:33 AM, 16 Nov
Since, two pre-poll constituents HAM and VIP have won four seats each, pushing the NDA's tally past the magic figure of 122, there will be representation from them in the cabinet this time.
10:39 AM, 16 Nov
Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the HAM has made it clear that since he has already served as chief minister he won't take up any ministerial assignment.
10:47 AM, 16 Nov
There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarkishore Prasad
11:06 AM, 16 Nov
It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations: BJP leader Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today
11:26 AM, 16 Nov
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar to be held in Patna today.
12:22 PM, 16 Nov
The BJP is likely to have two deputy chief ministers and also the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
1:06 PM, 16 Nov
RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party.
2:15 PM, 16 Nov
"The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order," the RJD alleged in a tweet.
2:49 PM, 16 Nov
The BJP is likely to have the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
3:06 PM, 16 Nov
The suspense with regard to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, but it could be expected that the Chief Minister would have a blend of young and old faces.
3:11 PM, 16 Nov
There is speculation that 14 newly elected lawmakers from the JD(U) and BJP could take oath. One MLA each from the HAM (S) and VIP could also take oath.
3:12 PM, 16 Nov
"Earlier he used to become Chief Minister by betrayal, this time he cannot be called CM...Nitish Kumar is born out of the rape and robbery of people's mandate by BJP," says RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh on boycotting the CM swearing-in ceremony.
3:13 PM, 16 Nov
Shreyashi Singh, a national level shooting champion, who won on a BJP ticket from the Jamui seat is one of the names doing the rounds for a ministerial berth. From the JD(U) quota, Sunil Kumar, a former director general of police is likely to make the cut too.
3:24 PM, 16 Nov
The names of former minister Nand Kishore Yadav and ex-deputy speaker, Amarendra Pratap Singh are the names doing the rounds for the post of Speaker. The post of Speaker will be with the BJP.