    Bihar swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: RJD to boycott oath-taking of Nitish Kumar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time. On Sunday, the NDA unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature.

    Bihar swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Who will be deputy CM

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    3:52 PM, 16 Nov
    Reportedly, Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, and Sheela Mandal from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Rampreet Paswan are among the 14 ministers being inducted in Nitish Kumar's new cabinet today.
    3:40 PM, 16 Nov
    The NDA has worked out a formula for the allocation of ministerial berths such as two posts for every seven assembly seats won by each ally.
    3:36 PM, 16 Nov
    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the party office in Patna.
    3:35 PM, 16 Nov
    Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party office in Patna. He is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar.
    3:34 PM, 16 Nov
    On the other hand, the BJP, Tarkishore Prasad will take over as the deputy chief minister. He had said that in all likelihood he would be taking oath on Monday. I will be working as the deputy CM in the new government, he told reporters.
    3:25 PM, 16 Nov
    Not just RJD but Congress and CPIML -- the two other Mahagathbandhan alliance partners -- have also said that they will boycott Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony.
    3:24 PM, 16 Nov
    The names of former minister Nand Kishore Yadav and ex-deputy speaker, Amarendra Pratap Singh are the names doing the rounds for the post of Speaker. The post of Speaker will be with the BJP.
    3:13 PM, 16 Nov
    Shreyashi Singh, a national level shooting champion, who won on a BJP ticket from the Jamui seat is one of the names doing the rounds for a ministerial berth. From the JD(U) quota, Sunil Kumar, a former director general of police is likely to make the cut too.
    3:12 PM, 16 Nov
    "Earlier he used to become Chief Minister by betrayal, this time he cannot be called CM...Nitish Kumar is born out of the rape and robbery of people's mandate by BJP," says RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh on boycotting the CM swearing-in ceremony.
    3:11 PM, 16 Nov
    There is speculation that 14 newly elected lawmakers from the JD(U) and BJP could take oath. One MLA each from the HAM (S) and VIP could also take oath.
    3:06 PM, 16 Nov
    The suspense with regard to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, but it could be expected that the Chief Minister would have a blend of young and old faces.
    2:49 PM, 16 Nov
    The BJP is likely to have the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
    2:15 PM, 16 Nov
    "The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order," the RJD alleged in a tweet.
    1:06 PM, 16 Nov
    RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party.
    12:22 PM, 16 Nov
    The BJP is likely to have two deputy chief ministers and also the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.
    11:26 AM, 16 Nov
    Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar to be held in Patna today.
    11:06 AM, 16 Nov
    It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations: BJP leader Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today
    10:47 AM, 16 Nov
    There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarkishore Prasad
    10:39 AM, 16 Nov
    Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the HAM has made it clear that since he has already served as chief minister he won't take up any ministerial assignment.
    10:33 AM, 16 Nov
    Since, two pre-poll constituents HAM and VIP have won four seats each, pushing the NDA's tally past the magic figure of 122, there will be representation from them in the cabinet this time.
    10:27 AM, 16 Nov
    A total of 24 ministers of the previous cabinet had contested the polls and 10 of them, both from both the JD(U) and the BJP, lost.
    10:22 AM, 16 Nov
    With the BJP emerging as the largest party in the NDA with 74 MLAs and the JD(U)'s tally going down to 43 from 71, it would be interesting to see if the saffron party, which has sacrificed the post of the chief minister in honour of its pre-poll promise, will insist on having a larger share in the cabinet.
    10:12 AM, 16 Nov
    The outgoing Bihar government had a total of 30 ministers, including Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Among them 18 were from the JD(U) and the rest 12 from the BJP.
    10:10 AM, 16 Nov
    It will be interesting to see who all from the four NDA constituents -- the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)  form the state cabinet.
    9:48 AM, 16 Nov
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna today.
    9:47 AM, 16 Nov
    BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) Chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar in Patna, today.
    9:46 AM, 16 Nov
    Apart from Nitish Kumar, 8-10 senior ministers may take oath of office along with him. The rest will be finalised later.
    9:45 AM, 16 Nov
    Hectic parleys are on in the NDA to decide how the new cabinet will look like as BJP has emerged as the ‘big brother’, changing the equations.
    9:24 AM, 16 Nov
    "You will come to know about it at an appropriate time", said Singh even as Modi himself dropped ample hints about the happenings within the party.
    9:24 AM, 16 Nov
    Rajnath Singh, a former BJP national president, who was accompanied by Sushil Kumar Modi for most part of his day-long visit, however ducked queries about who would be the new Deputy CM.
