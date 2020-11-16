Bihar swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Shah, Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of Nitish
Anuj Cariappa
Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time. On Sunday, the NDA unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature.
Stay tuned for live updates:
10:47 AM, 16 Nov
9:45 AM, 16 Nov
Hectic parleys are on in the NDA to decide how the new cabinet will look like as BJP has emerged as the ‘big brother’, changing the equations.
9:46 AM, 16 Nov
Apart from Nitish Kumar, 8-10 senior ministers may take oath of office along with him. The rest will be finalised later.
9:47 AM, 16 Nov
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) Chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar in Patna, today.
9:48 AM, 16 Nov
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna today.
10:10 AM, 16 Nov
It will be interesting to see who all from the four NDA constituents -- the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) form the state cabinet.
10:12 AM, 16 Nov
The outgoing Bihar government had a total of 30 ministers, including Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Among them 18 were from the JD(U) and the rest 12 from the BJP.
10:22 AM, 16 Nov
With the BJP emerging as the largest party in the NDA with 74 MLAs and the JD(U)'s tally going down to 43 from 71, it would be interesting to see if the saffron party, which has sacrificed the post of the chief minister in honour of its pre-poll promise, will insist on having a larger share in the cabinet.
10:27 AM, 16 Nov
A total of 24 ministers of the previous cabinet had contested the polls and 10 of them, both from both the JD(U) and the BJP, lost.
10:33 AM, 16 Nov
Since, two pre-poll constituents HAM and VIP have won four seats each, pushing the NDA's tally past the magic figure of 122, there will be representation from them in the cabinet this time.
10:39 AM, 16 Nov
Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the HAM has made it clear that since he has already served as chief minister he won't take up any ministerial assignment.
10:47 AM, 16 Nov
There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarkishore Prasad