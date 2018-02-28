Bihar: Suspended Congress MLCs to join JD(U)

Bihar Congress has expelled four rebel MLCs, including former Bihar Congress president Ashok Choudhary for alleged anti-party activities. All four former Congressmen, led by Ashok will join Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

According to ANI, the other members who have been expelled by the party are Dilip Chaudhury, Tanvir Akhtar and Ram Chandra Bharti.

"People like us who worked for the party were sidelined. The four of us have decided that we are bidding goodbye to the party and going to JD(U)," Ashok was quoted as saying by ANI.

Suspended Congress Leaders who will join JD(U) are Ashok Chaudhary, Dilip Chaudhury, Tanvir Akhtar and Ram Chandra Bharti. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/A4zenrLA0o — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the former Bihar Congress chief said, "We sincerely believe he is one of the finest leaders."

Earlier in the day, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and decided to join the Congress-Rashtyriya Janata Dal Mahagathbandhan in the state.

OneIndia News

