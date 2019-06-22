  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar: Skeletons found outside Muzaffarpur hospital hit by encephalitis

    By PTI
    |

    Muzaffarpur, June 22: Human skeleton remains were found strewn near a garbage dump close to the post-mortem section of the Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) here on Saturday, officials said.

    The SKMCH is in news for the death of more than 100 brain fever-afflicted children since June 1.

    A child showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome
    A child showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome

    "Unclaimed bodies after post-mortem are cremated in due course. These skeletal remains are found at the spot where cremations are said to take place. But I agree this should be done in a more humane fashion," Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent of the SKMCH hospital said.

    Death toll due to Encephalitis climbs to 128 in Muzaffarpur; Kanhaiya Kumar visits hospital

    The embarrassed hospital superintendent was replying to queries from a swarm of journalists who have been camping in the town to cover the epidemic-like situation that has arisen in the wake of the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, which has claimed close to 140 lives across the state, with this north Bihar district alone accounting for 127 deaths.

    Bearing the brunt, the SKMCH, which is one of the largest government hospitals in the state, has witnessed the death of 107 AES-afflicted children since June 1.

    "The post-mortem section comes under the administrative control of the principal of the medical college attached to the hospital. I have asked him to set up a committee to look into the matter and take remedial measures," Shahi added.

    Meanwhile, as news channels beamed the horrific images, the district administration swung into action and Sub Divisional Magistrate (East) Kundan Kumar and Superintendent of Police (City) Neeraj Kumar rushed to the spot.

    "We will not like to comment on this episode until we conduct a thorough inquiry", the SP (City) said.

    Locals say with disgust that improper disposal of dead bodies has been a long-standing problem in the area and stray dogs can be often seen pouncing upon half-burnt corpses.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue