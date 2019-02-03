Bihar: 7 killed after 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express derails, 'rail fracture' likely reason

Patna, Feb 03: At least seven people have died and 24 others were injured after nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar's Vaishali at 3.52 AM. Several people are reported to be injured.

Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, ECR confirmed that prima facie cause of the accident appeared to be rail fracture of CMS X-Ing at Barauni end of station yard. "Unaffected 12 coaches are being moved to Hajipur where more coaches to be attached&train will move for Anand Vihar Terminal railway station," he said in a press statement. Kumar added that the injured had been shifted to nearby hospitals, district hospitals, and Railway hospitals.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors have been rushed to the spot. Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations. Officials said the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

As per information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am. Five coaches including three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) were among the derailed bogies.

Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal's office has said that rescue and relief operations are on.

"We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail), said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the Seemanchal Express derailment incident and has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.

The Railway has ordered an inquiry into the accident. CRS Eastern Circle Latif Khan will conduct a probe in the accident, news agency ANI reported.

Rajesh Kumar, Spokesperson, East Central Railways said,'' Inquiry has been ordered and will be conducted by CRS Eastern zone, Latif Khan. Prima facie it appears that rail fracture was the cause of the accident.''nt would take up the relief measures with the Railways authorities and government of Bihar.

Indian Railways announced that it would give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured. Those who suffered minor injuries would receive Rs 50,000. The Railways has also decided to bear all medical expenses of the victims, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that all help is being sent to those in need. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident," he tweeted.

''Extremely saddened by the train accident in Bihar. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. Local Congress workers are requested to help the victims' family, tweets Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his condolences at the death of those killed in the train accident in Bihar's Vaishali. He has directed officials that if passengers from Uttar Pradesh travelling on the train were affected, the UP government would take up the relief measures with the Railways authorities and government of Bihar.

The following are the helpline numbers at Sonpur - 06158221645; Hajipur -06224272230 and Barauni - 0627923222