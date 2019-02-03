Bihar: Six killed after Seemanchal Express derails, probe ordered

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Patna, Feb 03: Nine bogies of the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express have derailed. The incident took place at Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg at around 3.52 am on Sunday.

    Bihar: Seemanchal Express derails

    The incident took place as the train passed Mehnar Road. At least six persons are said to have died in the accident. Railway officials have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

    The Railways has said that six people have died in the train accident and estimated the number of injured to be 14. However, it is still unclear how many are still trapped.

    Meanwhile, a team of doctors have been rushed to the spot. Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations. Officials said the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

    As per information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am. Five coaches including three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) were among the derailed bogies.
    Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal's office has said that rescue and relief operations are on.

    "We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail), said.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the Seemanchal Express derailment incident and has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.

    The Railway has ordered an inquiry into the accident. CRS Eastern Circle Latif Khan will conduct a probe in the accident, news agency ANI reported.

    Rajesh Kumar, Spokesperson, East Central Railways said,'' Inquiry has been ordered and will be conducted by CRS Eastern zone, Latif Khan. Prima facie it appears that rail fracture was the cause of the accident.''

    The following are the helpline numbers at Sonpur - 06158221645; Hajipur -06224272230 and Barauni - 0627923222

