Bihar: Six dead after Seemanchal Express derails, rescue operations underway

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Feb 03: Nine bogies of the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express have derailed. The incident took place at Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg at around 3.52 am on Sunday.

The incident took place as the train passed Mehnar Road. At least six persons are said to have died in the accident. Railway officials have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Reports state that nine bogeys have derailed and six persons have died in the accident. A team of doctors have been rushed to the spot.

Confirming the death toll, Rajesh Kumar, CPRO East Central Railways said,''6 people have lost their lives in the Seemachal Express derailment.''

As per information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3:52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am. Five coaches including three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) were among the derailed bogies.

Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal's office has said that rescue and relief operations are on.

Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail) said,''We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now. Railway Accident Medical Van along with team of doctors are at site. Two teams of NDRF have also reached the spot.''

The following are the helpline numbers at Sonpur - 06158221645; Hajipur -06224272230 and Barauni - 0627923222