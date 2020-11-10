Bihar: RJD still ahead in terms of vote share says EC trends

Patna, Nov 10: The trends available for 242 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly shows that the NDA is surging past its opponents.

The BJP is ahead in 73 while its ally, JD(U) is leading in 51 seats as per the Election Commission of India trends. The RJD is ahead in 57, while the Congress leads in 21, the EC trends suggest.

In terms of vote share, as per the current trends, the RJD has 23.1 per cent, while the BJP has 20.1 per cent. In the case of the JD(U) it is 15.5 per cent the EC trends show. The Congress on the other hand has managed to bag 9.1 per cent of the vote share, while in the case of the others it is 18.2 per cent.

In the case of the BSP, it is 1.88 per cent and the LJP has 6.2 per cent. The RLSP has 1.92 per cent and those who opted for NOTA constitute 1.82 per cent the EC trends also show.