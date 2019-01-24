Bihar: RJD leader Raghuvar Rai shot dead by unknown assailants

Patna, Jan 24: Some unknown criminals shot dead Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvar Rai in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday morning.

Reports say that unidentified assailants fired at Rai outside his residence in Kalyanpur. He was admitted to a private hospital in Dargbhanga for medical treatment. But, succumbed to his injuries.

Reports quoted SP Harpreet Kaur as saying that Rai came out of his residence for a morning walk which was his daily routine. When he was in a lonely place, the unknown assailants, who were waiting for him, fired at Rai.

The attackers fled the spot on a motocycle. The police have started raids to nab the criminals, said a Jagran report.