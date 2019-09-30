Bihar rains update: Patna schools, colleges to remain closed till Oct 9, death toll climbs to 29

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Patna, Sep 30: Three days of incessant downpour in Patna and other parts of Bihar have wreaked havoc in the state, and thrown normal life out of gear. At least 29 people have died across the state due to rain and flood related incidents.

Patna has received more than 200mm rainfall since Friday and the heavy downpour is likely to contiue even today.

Not only are the roads and streets inundated, low-lying areas like Rajendra Nagar and Pataliputra Colony are submeged in waist-deep water. The water has entered power sub-stations, and even the hospitals.

Reports quoted Bihar State Disaster Management Authority as saying that 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall.

The photos and videos of water having entered wards of state-run hospitals such as the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, and Gardanibagh Hospital are being widely shared on the social media.

Bihar government has reportedly asked Indian Air Force for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of Patna. The Bihar government has also asked IAF for dewatering machines.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in the city carry out relief and rescue operations.

पटना के स्कूल और कॉलेज आगामी 9 अक्टूबर तक के लिए बंद कर दिए गए हैं। गंगा नदी का जलस्तर ऊपर होने के कारण शहर का सीवर का पानी बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहा है। पटना से होकर गुजरने वाली अनेक ट्रेनें या तो रद्द कर दी गई हैं या उनके मार्ग बदल दिए गए हैं।#patnafloods — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 30, 2019

"Schools and colleges in Patna would remain closed to October 9. Sewers in the city are unable to discharge water due to high water level of river Ganga. Several trains thas pass through Patna have either been cancelled or diverted," national broadcaster Prasar Bharti tweeted.

At least 13 people have died in Bihar's Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts in rain-related incidents in the last two days, PTI had reported on Sunday. The deaths occurred because of collapsing buildings and falling trees. Rains have disrupted rail and road traffic, and brought life to a halt.

The rains have affected road, rail traffic, healthcare facilities, offices and schools. Rising water levels in Ganga and other rivers in North Bihar are also a cause of concern.

On Saturday, the state received 84.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 5.7 mm. The highest rainfall was recorded in Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Bhojpur districts, which received rainfall above 130 mm in last 24 hours.

Patna has not witnessed such heavy downpour in decades and this heavy downpour in the last three days was totally unexpected.