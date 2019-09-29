Bihar rains: 17 killed in rain-related incidents, homes under knee deep water

Patna, Sep 29: At least 17 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar on Sunday as heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, three people died after a wall collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur following heavy rain in the region, many feared trapped, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Rescue teams on spot.

Bihar has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night and the weather department has forecast heavy rain for the next few days.

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the city to rescue residents and animals stuck on flooded streets. Due to heavy rains, waterlogging has thrown normal life out of gear since Friday. The rains have affected road, rail traffic, healthcare facilities, offices and schools.

Speaking on the same, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said,''There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday & water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot & making all the efforts to help people.''

''Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people,'' he also said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also called a meeting to review the situation in Bihar after heavy rains lashed many parts of the state including Patna.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Patna city till Monday and the district administration has the ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.

According to weather department, the state capital, Patna has received more than 200 mm of rainfall since Friday evening.